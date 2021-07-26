Jefferies Financial Group Cuts The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $685.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $760.00 to $685.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAM. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,094.13.

NYSE SAM opened at $701.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,009.76. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $693.21 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

