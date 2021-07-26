Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Robert Half International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

NYSE RHI opened at $92.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.61. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $98.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,746,000 after acquiring an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 544,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

