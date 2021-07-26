Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007,460 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,076,000 after acquiring an additional 918,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,268,000 after purchasing an additional 310,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,035,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,254,000 after buying an additional 163,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $35.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

