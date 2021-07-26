Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 151 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 118.84 ($1.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

