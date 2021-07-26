Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,928,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 318,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 247,280 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 122,526 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock remained flat at $$15.39 during trading on Monday. 6,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

