Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after buying an additional 225,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,244,000 after buying an additional 169,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.80. 82,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,252. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $129.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

