Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 830 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,859 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 176,980 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 183,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,396,355. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

