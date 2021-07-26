Johann Jacobs Buys 700,948 Shares of King Island Scheelite Limited (ASX:KIS) Stock

King Island Scheelite Limited (ASX:KIS) insider Johann Jacobs acquired 700,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$70,094.80 ($50,067.71).

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

King Island Scheelite Company Profile

King Island Scheelite Limited operates in the mining industry. It focuses on the redevelopment of its 100% owned the Dolphin tungsten project located in King Island, Tasmania. The company was formerly known as GTN Resources Limited and changed its name to King Island Scheelite Limited in October 2005.

