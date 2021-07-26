John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post sales of $452.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.32 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $411.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

NYSE:JBT traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $137.10. 80,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,109. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

