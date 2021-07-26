Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,244. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $452.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

