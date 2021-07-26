JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $175.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.97. Apple has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

