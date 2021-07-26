JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 20,527 Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCPS. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $915,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPS opened at $4.70 on Monday. Scopus BioPharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.72.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

