JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Agenus stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. Research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

