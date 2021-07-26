JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 108.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGFS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $38.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

