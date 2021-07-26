JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,894,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,819,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.44. The stock has a market cap of $458.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

