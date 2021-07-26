JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.18.

FSNUY stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.5164 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

