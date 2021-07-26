JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$36.78” Price Target for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABB. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.28 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.28.

ABB stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

