JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock remained flat at $$150.00 during trading on Monday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $171.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.80.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

