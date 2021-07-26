JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of JCDXF remained flat at $$28.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

