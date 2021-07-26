JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SDMHF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $$516.05 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.86. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $305.25 and a 1 year high of $541.20.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

