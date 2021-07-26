JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SDMHF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $$516.05 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.86. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $305.25 and a 1 year high of $541.20.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

