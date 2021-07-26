JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSAAY. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

