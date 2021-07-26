JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $128.41 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $146.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.39.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

