JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,093 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 911.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 150,116 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. On average, analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.