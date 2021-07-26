JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) is SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.76. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,886. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.87.

