Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

KALU has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $114.88 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -155.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $332,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.