KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $33.80

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.80, but opened at $26.48. KE shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 277,251 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion and a PE ratio of 190.13.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

