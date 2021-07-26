Kennicott Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.40. 92,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,158. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

