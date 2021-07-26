Kennicott Capital Management LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.18. 51,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $66.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

