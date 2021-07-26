KeyCorp Cuts Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $40.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.14.

Gentex stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

