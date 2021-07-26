KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for NVR in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $341.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $311.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $99.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $358.57 EPS.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR stock opened at $5,130.03 on Monday. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,658.00 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,857.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,873,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in NVR by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 130.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in NVR by 2.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.