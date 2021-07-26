KeyCorp Weighs in on Snap Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Snap in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $77.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,681,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,942,975.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock worth $189,774,895.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.