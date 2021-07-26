Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.65-6.90 EPS.
Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
