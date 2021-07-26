Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.65-6.90 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

