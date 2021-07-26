KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 39,014 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

KREF stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

