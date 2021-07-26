Knowles (KN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Knowles to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,908 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

