KoHo Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,326.00 (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. KoHo Chain has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $28,326.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KoHo Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KoHo Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00115500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00130970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,857.60 or 1.00561645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00818878 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

Buying and Selling KoHo Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KoHo Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KoHo Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KoHo Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KoHo Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.