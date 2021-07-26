KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KNYJY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday. Finally, Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KNYJY traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.28. 5,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.08%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

