Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 17,932 Shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Triterras were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRIT. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Triterras by 144.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 494,385 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triterras stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14. Triterras, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

