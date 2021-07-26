Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 131.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $24.69 on Monday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30.

