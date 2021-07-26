Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 299 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.55. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

