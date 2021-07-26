Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,679 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,753,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,092 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.63 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03.

