Kore Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 322,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,262,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,272,000 after acquiring an additional 461,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.