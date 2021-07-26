Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $546,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $104.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

