Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.00 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.00 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.92. The firm has a market cap of $179.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

