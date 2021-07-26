Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Broadcom by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,569,000 after purchasing an additional 121,626 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Broadcom by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 64,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom stock opened at $483.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.18 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

