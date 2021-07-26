Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,605,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,785,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

BMBL opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

