Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,446 John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 1.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMT. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 196.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of JHMT opened at $91.13 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $91.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.