Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DNUT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 21.00.

DNUT stock opened at 16.71 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of 15.50 and a fifty-two week high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

