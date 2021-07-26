Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by Truist

Equities research analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 21.00.
NASDAQ DNUT opened at 16.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of 15.50 and a 1-year high of 21.69.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
