Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by Truist

Equities research analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 21.00.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

NASDAQ DNUT opened at 16.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of 15.50 and a 1-year high of 21.69.

In related news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.