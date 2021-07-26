Kuverit (KUV) Market Cap Hits $520,016.24

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $520,016.24 and $30.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded 58.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00048574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.06 or 0.00815717 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.