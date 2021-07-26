Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.5% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $642.01. 6,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,301. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

